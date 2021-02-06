Zacks: Brokerages Expect USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) to post sales of $45.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for USA Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.37 million to $46.70 million. USA Technologies reported sales of $43.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that USA Technologies will report full year sales of $170.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.68 million to $170.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $212.26 million, with estimates ranging from $196.22 million to $221.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for USA Technologies.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 22.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities upgraded USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $11,306,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $11,898,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

USA Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 451,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.10. USA Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

