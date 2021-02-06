Zacks Investment Research Lowers Invacare (NYSE:IVC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

IVC opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invacare has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

In other news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $74,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,379.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $91,245 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Invacare by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 325.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare during the first quarter worth $102,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Invacare in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invacare by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

