Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Pixelworks from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,561,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 81,561 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Pixelworks by 301.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 650,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 488,127 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pixelworks by 20.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 90,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pixelworks by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 31,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Pixelworks by 563.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 304,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 258,463 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

