Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) to “Hold”

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the quarters ahead, Macquarie’s Atlantic Aviation segment is likely to benefit from recovery in leisure-related general aviation flight activity and cost reduction actions. The MIC Hawaii segment is expected to gain from its investment in the renewable energy infrastructure projects. The company has a considerable number of growth projects in its pipeline, which are likely to boost its performance. Going forward, its shareholder-friendly policies are likely to work in its favor. However, in the past six months, the company has underperformed the industry. High capital expenditure related to expansion initiatives remain concerning. Its highly leveraged balance sheet might inflate financial obligations. Its long-term debt totaled $1,705 million, while cash and cash equivalents were just $429 million at the end of third-quarter 2020.”

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. Macquarie Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($10.41). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIC. AJO LP raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 14,212.0% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 684,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 679,334 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 543,993 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 490,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 324,445 shares during the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,459,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 791,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 270,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

