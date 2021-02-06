Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) vs. MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Head to Head Contrast

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get MOGU alerts:

MOGU has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

28.9% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MOGU and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zillow Group 0 4 5 0 2.56

MOGU currently has a consensus price target of $3.10, suggesting a potential upside of 0.32%. Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $133.60, suggesting a potential downside of 14.78%. Given MOGU’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MOGU is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Profitability

This table compares MOGU and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU -309.58% -11.00% -8.82% Zillow Group -11.54% -9.76% -5.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MOGU and Zillow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $117.97 million 2.52 -$314.04 million N/A N/A Zillow Group $2.74 billion 13.30 -$305.36 million N/A N/A

Zillow Group has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU.

Summary

Zillow Group beats MOGU on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, and other services to merchants and users. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini-programs on Weixin, Weixin pay and QQ Wallet entryways, and Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com websites to users. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. MOGU Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services. The company's portfolio of consumer brands consists of Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, and Out East; and business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals include Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive and New Home Feed. Zillow Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.