ZPER (ZPR) Trading 62.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. ZPER has a total market cap of $410,548.00 and $493.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZPER has traded down 62.3% against the US dollar. One ZPER coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00093631 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002668 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.