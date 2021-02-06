Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Qualys were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,181,000 after buying an additional 207,285 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Qualys by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 99,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,186,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Qualys by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 958,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,835,000 after buying an additional 26,356 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.60.

Qualys stock opened at $124.64 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.45. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $293,369.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,851 shares in the company, valued at $21,468,083.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $12,985,367.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,245,548.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,305,439. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

