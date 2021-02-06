Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 290,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in TransUnion by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in TransUnion by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 163,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,717,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $1,938,634.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $7,779,437 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $93.59 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $102.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

