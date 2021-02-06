Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 287.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 374,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,683,000 after purchasing an additional 277,800 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,759,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 920.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 226,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after purchasing an additional 204,364 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,187,000 after purchasing an additional 147,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,379,000 after purchasing an additional 109,051 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $890.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $908.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $902.44 and its 200-day moving average is $859.75. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $952.76.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

