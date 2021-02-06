Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 249.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Pool by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Pool by 1,221.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on POOL shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

POOL opened at $359.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $401.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $367.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

