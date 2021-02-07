$379.63 Million in Sales Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to post sales of $379.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $366.71 million to $392.40 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $332.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBA. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

In related news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $417,670.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $303,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,821 shares of company stock valued at $892,064. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,978,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34,902 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

