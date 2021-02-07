$57.70 Million in Sales Expected for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to announce sales of $57.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.30 million. Twin Disc reported sales of $68.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year sales of $212.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.80 million to $218.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $240.65 million, with estimates ranging from $224.60 million to $256.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TWIN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Twin Disc in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 285,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,599,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 646.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWIN stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.50. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

