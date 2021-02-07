Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $104.21 and last traded at $103.15, with a volume of 501789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.68.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.14. The company has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.