Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Trading 5.1% Higher on Earnings Beat

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s share price rose 5.1% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $37.73 and last traded at $36.93. Approximately 1,287,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 869,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Get Adient alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Adient by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Adient by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 122,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Adient by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adient by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56.

Adient Company Profile (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.