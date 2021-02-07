AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $131.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $114.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.84.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $119.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $124.85.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $186,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,318.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $613,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,877.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,968 shares of company stock worth $20,779,633. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter worth $1,252,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 4.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter worth $10,249,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 468.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 21,468 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

