Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada (AC.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($13.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.96) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

AC has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded Air Canada (AC.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.79.

AC stock opened at C$21.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.32. The stock has a market cap of C$7.32 billion and a PE ratio of -1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$9.26 and a 1 year high of C$47.59.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -3.5099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada (AC.TO) news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$415,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at C$601,482.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total transaction of C$68,627.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,896.94.

Air Canada (AC.TO) Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

