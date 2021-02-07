Akamai Technologies (AKAM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AKAM stock opened at $114.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.36. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKAM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.