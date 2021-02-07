Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.25.

ALRM has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $102.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $181,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,329.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,588 shares of company stock worth $16,294,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.