Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $265.59 on Wednesday. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $223.02 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 217.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 225.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Alexander’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 4.6% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

