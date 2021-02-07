Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.90.

About Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, aluminum automotive parts, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Nemak, Axtel, and Newpek. The Alpek segment manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

