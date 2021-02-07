Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.90.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, aluminum automotive parts, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Nemak, Axtel, and Newpek. The Alpek segment manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

