Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $13.77 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $13.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $12.51. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $14.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $15.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $17.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $60.99 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $19.17 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,157.78.

GOOG stock opened at $2,098.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,800.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,655.90. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,116.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,740,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Alphabet by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after buying an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after buying an additional 82,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alphabet by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,617,000 after buying an additional 67,275 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.