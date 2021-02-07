American Airlines Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($4.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of ($4.53) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($4.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

AAL stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 538.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 64,035 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 741.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 167,298 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,241,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

