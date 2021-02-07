Anexo Group Plc (ANX.L) (LON:ANX) Shares Gap Up to $130.50

Anexo Group Plc (ANX.L) (LON:ANX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $130.50, but opened at $137.00. Anexo Group Plc (ANX.L) shares last traded at $141.95, with a volume of 668,681 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Anexo Group Plc (ANX.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.46. The company has a market capitalization of £161.82 million and a PE ratio of 11.08.

Anexo Group Plc provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. The company provides replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers who have been involved in non-fault motor accidents. It offers an integrated end-to-end service to the customer, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

