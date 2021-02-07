Aramark (ARMK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Aramark to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. On average, analysts expect Aramark to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.