ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €435.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €435.00 ($511.76) price objective from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €437.00 ($514.12) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €443.00 ($521.18) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €450.00 ($529.41) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €418.33 ($492.16).

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.