ASOS’s (ASOMY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASOMY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASOS from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $67.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 3.70. ASOS has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $73.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

