Assurant (AIZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE AIZ opened at $134.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.74. Assurant has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $143.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

