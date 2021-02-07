Baader Bank Analysts Give Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) a €238.00 Price Target

Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €238.00 ($280.00) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

LIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €224.87 ($264.55) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €213.00 ($250.59) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €214.00 ($251.76) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €232.37 ($273.37).

Get Linde plc (LIN.F) alerts:

ETR LIN opened at €212.90 ($250.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64. Linde plc has a 52-week low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 52-week high of €226.40 ($266.35). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €211.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €208.17. The firm has a market cap of $111.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.81.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.