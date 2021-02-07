Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
BPHLF stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile
Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.