Barclays Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 25 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 25 target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. HSBC set a CHF 24 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 19 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 23.54.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

