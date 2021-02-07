Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of BAYRY opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

