Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.48. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $44.33. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BECN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.03.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

