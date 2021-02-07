BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 327.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 234,271 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $960.10 million, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45.

About BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

