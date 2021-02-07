BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.
The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.
The stock has a market capitalization of $960.10 million, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45.
About BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)
BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.
