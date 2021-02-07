Boston Scientific Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

BSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $38.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 41,380 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 783.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 551,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,058,000 after acquiring an additional 488,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $1,829,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

