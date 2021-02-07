Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) (LON:BOD) Shares Gap Up to $0.70

Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) (LON:BOD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.73. Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 3,697,016 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £5.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.72.

Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) Company Profile (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Its flagship project is Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.