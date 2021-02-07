Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) (LON:BREE) Shares Gap Up to $82.60

Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) (LON:BREE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $82.60, but opened at $86.00. Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) shares last traded at $83.20, with a volume of 1,770,481 shares trading hands.

BREE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on shares of Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 79.88.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.