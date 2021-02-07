Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Bridgford Foods stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. Bridgford Foods has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgford Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Bridgford Foods worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

