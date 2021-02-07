Brokers Offer Predictions for Mercury Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mercury Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.36.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $100,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,608 shares in the company, valued at $20,638,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,198 shares of company stock worth $883,116. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,976,000 after purchasing an additional 715,569 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 31.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,761,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,933,000 after purchasing an additional 656,735 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,081,000 after buying an additional 223,667 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,943,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,123,000 after buying an additional 16,591 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 24.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,518,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,655,000 after buying an additional 295,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

