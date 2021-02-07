Brokers Set Expectations for ASOS Plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ASOS in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASOS’s FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASOMY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASOS from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75. ASOS has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $73.88.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

