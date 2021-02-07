Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIP.UN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday.

BIP.UN stock opened at C$68.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.26. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of C$37.45 and a 52-week high of C$74.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.35 billion and a PE ratio of -235.99.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

