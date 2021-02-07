Camtek (CAMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Camtek to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $27.14 on Friday. Camtek has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAMT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Camtek from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

