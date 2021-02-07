Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64.
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile
