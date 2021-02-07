Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

