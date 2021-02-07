Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $28.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DGII. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sidoti lowered shares of Digi International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a sell rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.38.
NASDAQ DGII opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.99 million, a PE ratio of 84.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. Digi International has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $134,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,919. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 42,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $730,417.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,293 shares of company stock worth $3,046,501 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Digi International by 323.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Digi International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
