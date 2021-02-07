Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $28.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DGII. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sidoti lowered shares of Digi International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a sell rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.38.

NASDAQ DGII opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.99 million, a PE ratio of 84.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. Digi International has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Digi International’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $134,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,919. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 42,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $730,417.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,293 shares of company stock worth $3,046,501 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Digi International by 323.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Digi International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

