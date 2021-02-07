Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 37.11% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CGC. CIBC boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.21.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $45.40.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

