Canstar Resources Inc. (ROX.V) (CVE:ROX) Trading Down 15.4%

Canstar Resources Inc. (ROX.V) (CVE:ROX)’s share price fell 15.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 136,672 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 57,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a market cap of C$15.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Canstar Resources Inc. (ROX.V) Company Profile (CVE:ROX)

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, focuses primarily on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Golden Baie project that consists of 47 mineral exploration licenses covering an area of 61,150 hectares located in south-central Newfoundland; the Buchans-Mary March project that consists of various contiguous properties totaling approximately 39,000 hectares of land located in Buchans Mine, central Newfoundland; and the Daniel's Harbour project consisting of 243 claims covering an area of 6075 hectares located in coastal Western Newfoundland.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Inc. (ROX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources Inc. (ROX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.