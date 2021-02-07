CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at CIBC

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CWX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of CWX stock opened at C$8.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.17. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.73 and a 1 year high of C$8.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$625.83 million and a PE ratio of 13.12.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$472.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$437.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

