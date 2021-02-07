Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

CPLP has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $185.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,445,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 369,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

