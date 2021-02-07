cbdMD (YCBD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter.

Shares of YCBD stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. cbdMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

