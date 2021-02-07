Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 8th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CRNT opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.10 million, a PE ratio of -29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.