Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLNE. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 76.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $1,455,993.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,442,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,753 shares in the company, valued at $14,597,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $8,857,000. THB Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,439,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 55.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,637,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 583,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,495,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,635,000 after buying an additional 531,232 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

